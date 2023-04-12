Graypoint LLC Lowers Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.57. The stock had a trading volume of 410,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $274.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

