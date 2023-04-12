Graypoint LLC Sells 162 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.57. The stock had a trading volume of 796,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,962. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.61. The firm has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $286.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.54.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

