Graypoint LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. 94,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $89.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

