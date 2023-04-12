Graypoint LLC Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,449 shares of company stock worth $1,490,088. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.32. 379,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,113. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

