Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $58,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,400 shares in the company, valued at $910,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,215. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $3,712,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $6,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.