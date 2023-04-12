GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,595 ($19.75).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.05) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.42) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.77) price objective on GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,515 ($18.76) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,446.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,417.34. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,382.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87.

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,596.33%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.33) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,382.66). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.41), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($526,223.06). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.33) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,382.66). 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.