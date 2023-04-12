Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 3,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter worth $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Further Reading

