Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 290.18 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28,640.00. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 286.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 326.80.

In other news, insider Blair Thomas sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.96), for a total value of £11,072 ($13,711.46). In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,948,309 shares of company stock worth $928,248,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 525 ($6.50) to GBX 515 ($6.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 520 ($6.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

