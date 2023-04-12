Head-To-Head Review: Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) & The Competition

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bright Mountain Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 84.36, suggesting that its share price is 8,336% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media’s rivals have a beta of 2.45, suggesting that their average share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media Competitors 221 1441 2560 84 2.58

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bright Mountain Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 24.70%. Given Bright Mountain Media’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Mountain Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million -$8.13 million -2.20 Bright Mountain Media Competitors $2.12 billion $176.25 million 21.42

Bright Mountain Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -38.53% N/A -25.12% Bright Mountain Media Competitors -15.72% -8.57% -0.20%

Summary

Bright Mountain Media rivals beat Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

