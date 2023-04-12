Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0653 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $39.23 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00060086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001166 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,633,415,341 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,633,415,341.149776 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06622876 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $45,077,898.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.