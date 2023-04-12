Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of MOMO opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.91. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

