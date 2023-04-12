Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.15 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.84). Approximately 369,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 259,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.30 ($0.85).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The company has a market cap of £126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,222.22%.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

