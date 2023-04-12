Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,080 ($25.76) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

HIK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.78) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.83) to GBX 1,740 ($21.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.43) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,950 ($24.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,915 ($23.72).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

HIK stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,780 ($22.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,726.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,554.73. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,095.45 ($25.95). The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,655.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta acquired 1,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($21.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($21,089.78). 29.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

