Hisham Shiblaq Sells 21,930 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hisham Shiblaq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Hisham Shiblaq sold 246 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $7,832.64.

PRCT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 376,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

