Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 34,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02.

On Monday, March 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49.

On Friday, March 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. 3,489,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,021. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 38,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 38.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.