Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.08.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Insider Activity at Hologic
In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hologic
Hologic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hologic (HOLX)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.