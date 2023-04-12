Hooked Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $87.52 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $87.52 million and $28.51 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00005854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.72677571 USD and is down -6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $26,947,315.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

