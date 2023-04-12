Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $10.50

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.50 or 0.00035041 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $142.49 million and $10.35 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00131145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,571,212 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.