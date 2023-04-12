Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

NYSE HRL opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after buying an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,069,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

