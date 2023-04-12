Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
Hormel Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.
Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE HRL opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after buying an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,069,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
