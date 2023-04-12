Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Position Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

HLI opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

