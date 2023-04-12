Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.75

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.57, with a volume of 102849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.33) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Iberdrola Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Further Reading

