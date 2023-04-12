iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.43

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.43. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 3,548 shares.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.09.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,160.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.