ICON 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28.63 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $280.69 million and approximately $28.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,168,838 coins and its circulating supply is 954,168,837 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

