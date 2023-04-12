IFG Advisors LLC Buys 7,163 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 771,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,386,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 379,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,662. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.