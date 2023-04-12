IFG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,890 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,611,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.95. 298,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

