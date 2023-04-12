IFG Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

MUB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.46. 341,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

