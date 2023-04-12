IFG Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.55.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 285,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

