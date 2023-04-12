IFG Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.56. The company had a trading volume of 203,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,469. The stock has a market cap of $223.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

