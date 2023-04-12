IFG Advisory LLC Buys 4,309 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 85,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.47. 150,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,399. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

