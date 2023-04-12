IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $391,324,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,054,000 after buying an additional 250,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,809,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,614,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,125,000 after buying an additional 482,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 641,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

