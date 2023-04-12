IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 155.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 67,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,657. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

