IFG Advisory LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,786 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 517,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,603. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

