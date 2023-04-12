IFG Advisory LLC Has $8.02 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.74. 118,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,318. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

