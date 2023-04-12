IFG Advisory LLC Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,754,000 after buying an additional 60,646 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VPU traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,039. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.40. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.