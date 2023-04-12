IFG Advisory LLC Sells 752 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,334. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.