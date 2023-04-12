IFG Advisory LLC Sells 752 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,334. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
