InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Up to $35.10

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.10, but opened at $36.59. InMode shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 972,759 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in InMode by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,536,353 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 306,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

