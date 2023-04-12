Insider Buying: Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Acquires 40,983 Shares of Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham purchased 40,983 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,032.52 ($22,331.29).

Graham Feltham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Graham Feltham bought 40,983 shares of Altitude Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £20,081.67 ($24,868.94).

Altitude Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALT traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 45.90 ($0.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,560. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.37. Altitude Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.94.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Further Reading

