Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Sells 132,300 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $7,886,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00.

DoorDash Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of DASH traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,708. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.