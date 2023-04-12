Insider Selling: Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Major Shareholder Sells 51,228 Shares of Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 51,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $91,698.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,778.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,363 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $4,277.03.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 92,965 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $202,663.70.

Galecto Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,506. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Galecto, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galecto stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galecto, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.97% of Galecto worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Galecto in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Galecto in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

