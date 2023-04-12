Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Sells 5,978 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,065.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,456,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,916.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 1,871,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409,641. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $8,186,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSH. Wolfe Research cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

