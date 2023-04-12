Insider Selling: Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) CEO Sells 66,667 Shares of Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Vertex Energy Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of VTNR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 1,576,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.