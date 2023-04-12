Insider Selling: Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) CEO Sells 66,667 Shares of Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTNR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 1,576,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 433,583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Articles

