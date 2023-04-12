Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.61

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.61 and last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 48598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Intapp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares in the company, valued at $10,493,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,322.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,042 shares of company stock worth $17,392,246. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intapp by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 267,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

