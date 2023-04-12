International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,000. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

