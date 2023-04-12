Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $487.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $437.50 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $492.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.90. The firm has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

