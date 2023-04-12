Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $957,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.47.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $439.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $492.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.90. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

