Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 314,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 155,268 shares.The stock last traded at $30.18 and had previously closed at $30.50.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

