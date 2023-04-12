Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 72,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.