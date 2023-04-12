Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 76,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 33,573 shares.The stock last traded at $74.99 and had previously closed at $75.05.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01.
About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Tech Leaders TR index. The fund tracks an index of 100 US-listed large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted by relative stock performance. PDP was launched on Mar 1, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
