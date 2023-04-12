Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,852,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 531,036 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,742,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after buying an additional 69,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after buying an additional 29,954 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 946,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,470,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. 157,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,448. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

