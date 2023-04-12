Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is WFA of San Diego LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 3.1% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.70. 11,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

